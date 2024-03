U.S.-EU plan would give Ukraine acrued interest from frozen Russian assets Russian funds frozen by the U.S. and EU after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine has been accruing interest for years. EU leaders have decided that interest should go to Ukraine for weapons and rebuilding.

Europe

U.S.-EU plan would give Ukraine acrued interest from frozen Russian assets

Russian funds frozen by the U.S. and EU after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine has been accruing interest for years. EU leaders have decided that interest should go to Ukraine for weapons and rebuilding.