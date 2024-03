As famine looms in Gaza, we look at why modern famines are a 'man-made' disaster The United Nation says a famine is imminent in Gaza. NPR's Ailsa Chang checks in with Alex de Waal, leading scholar on famines, about the situation in the strip.

World As famine looms in Gaza, we look at why modern famines are a 'man-made' disaster As famine looms in Gaza, we look at why modern famines are a 'man-made' disaster Listen · 7:04 7:04 The United Nation says a famine is imminent in Gaza. NPR's Ailsa Chang checks in with Alex de Waal, leading scholar on famines, about the situation in the strip. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor