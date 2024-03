'Shirley' is a celebratory biopic that doesn't end in triumph NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Regina King and John Ridley, star and director of the biopic "Shirley" which celebrates Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress.

Movie Interviews 'Shirley' is a celebratory biopic that doesn't end in triumph 'Shirley' is a celebratory biopic that doesn't end in triumph Listen · 8:12 8:12 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Regina King and John Ridley, star and director of the biopic "Shirley" which celebrates Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor