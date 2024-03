Voters in Senegal finally go to the polls this weekend after several delays Senegal's democratic resilience has been tested in recent years, and after some pre-election chaos, the West African country finally heads to the polls.

Africa Voters in Senegal finally go to the polls this weekend after several delays Voters in Senegal finally go to the polls this weekend after several delays Listen · 3:50 3:50 Senegal's democratic resilience has been tested in recent years, and after some pre-election chaos, the West African country finally heads to the polls. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor