Remembering Frans de Waal, who studied empathy and emotion in primates The primatologist Frans de Waal, who explored empathy and emotion in bonobos and chimps, died last week at 75. His colleague Sarah Brosnan remembers his legacy as both a scientist and friend.

The primatologist Frans de Waal, who explored empathy and emotion in bonobos and chimps, died last week at 75. His colleague Sarah Brosnan remembers his legacy as both a scientist and friend.