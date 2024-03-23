Accessibility links
Laurene Powell Jobs plays Not My Job on NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" As founder and president of Emerson Collective, Laurene Powell Jobs is one of the world's foremost philanthropists. She knows how to give, but can she answer our questions about famous misers?

'Wait Wait' for March 23, 2024: With Not My Job guest Laurene Powell Jobs

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Listen · 45:04
  • Download
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Laurene Powell Jobs and panelists Adam Felber, Hari Kondabolu, and Helen Hong. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time
A Month of Madness; NASA Reminds You Not To Stare; A Sing-a-Long Memorial

Panel Questions
Nothing Compares 2 This Doll

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about an upgrade that was a downgrade, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs on famous misers
Laurene Powell Jobs is one of the world's foremost philanthropists, thanks to her work as founder and president of Emerson Collective. But, can she answer our three questions about famous misers?

Panel Questions
A Fishy Luggage Tale; Did All The Flight Attendants Avoid Hitting The Button That Makes The Plane Plunge 1000 Feet This Week?

Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Hot Dog Détente In Philly; Bathroom Converts; An Ingenious Igneous Pet

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions
Our panelists predict what will happen when the sun disappears during the eclipse?

