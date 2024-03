ISIS terrorist group claims responsibility for deadly attack at Russian concert hall Russian media say gunmen killed several dozens of people at a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow. An ISIS terrorist group has claimed responsibility.

World ISIS terrorist group claims responsibility for deadly attack at Russian concert hall ISIS terrorist group claims responsibility for deadly attack at Russian concert hall Listen · 3:45 3:45 Russian media say gunmen killed several dozens of people at a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow. An ISIS terrorist group has claimed responsibility. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor