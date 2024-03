Kate Middleton ends speculation, announces she is undergoing treatment for cancer Messages of sadness and support flood London after the Princess of Wales reveals she's undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. The announcement comes as King Charles is getting cancer treatment as well.

Europe Kate Middleton ends speculation, announces she is undergoing treatment for cancer