US Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame inducts its first Native American member Ross Anderson has held the American speed skiing record since 2006, reaching 154 miles an hour. He's one of the few indigenous members of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame.

Sports US Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame inducts its first Native American member US Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame inducts its first Native American member Listen · 4:21 4:21 Ross Anderson has held the American speed skiing record since 2006, reaching 154 miles an hour. He's one of the few indigenous members of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor