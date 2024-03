A college gardening group is bringing native plants back and 'rewilding' New Jersey College campuses around the country are returning to their roots, replacing lawns and shrubs with native plants. Students at The College of New Jersey joined the movement with a planting day.

Environment A college gardening group is bringing native plants back and 'rewilding' New Jersey A college gardening group is bringing native plants back and 'rewilding' New Jersey Listen · 3:39 3:39 College campuses around the country are returning to their roots, replacing lawns and shrubs with native plants. Students at The College of New Jersey joined the movement with a planting day. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor