A film based on a novel about a 1930s writer gains surprise popularity in Russia NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Michael Lockshin, director of "The Master and Margarita," an immensely popular film in Russia but one that's also been attacked by pro-Kremlin bloggers.

Europe A film based on a novel about a 1930s writer gains surprise popularity in Russia A film based on a novel about a 1930s writer gains surprise popularity in Russia Listen · 8:42 8:42 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Michael Lockshin, director of "The Master and Margarita," an immensely popular film in Russia but one that's also been attacked by pro-Kremlin bloggers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor