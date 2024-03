House Speaker Mike Johnson is under fire from his party for passing the spending bill The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion budget package, but only with help from Democrats. Some GOP members object.

Politics House Speaker Mike Johnson is under fire from his party for passing the spending bill House Speaker Mike Johnson is under fire from his party for passing the spending bill Listen · 4:23 4:23 The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion budget package, but only with help from Democrats. Some GOP members object. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor