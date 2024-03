A bassist duo brings out a new album called 'But Who's Gonna Play the Melody?' NPR's Scott Simon talks with double bass player Christian McBride about his new album, recorded with fellow bassist Edgar Meyer. It's called "But Who's Gonna Play the Melody?"

