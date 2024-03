Russian authorities detain multiple gunmen in Moscow attack The death toll in Friday's attack on a Moscow concert hall has reached over 130. Russian officials announced Saturday that they've captured 11 people including four shooters.

Europe Russian authorities detain multiple gunmen in Moscow attack Russian authorities detain multiple gunmen in Moscow attack Listen · 4:11 4:11 The death toll in Friday's attack on a Moscow concert hall has reached over 130. Russian officials announced Saturday that they've captured 11 people including four shooters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor