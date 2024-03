How to choose the perfect karaoke song In honor of the death of karaoke inventor Shigeichi Negishi, NPR's Scott Detrow revisits a Pop Culture Happy Hour episode about choosing the perfect karaoke song.

Pop Culture How to choose the perfect karaoke song How to choose the perfect karaoke song Listen · 3:59 3:59 In honor of the death of karaoke inventor Shigeichi Negishi, NPR's Scott Detrow revisits a Pop Culture Happy Hour episode about choosing the perfect karaoke song. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor