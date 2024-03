Marijuana farms are increasingly Chinese-run. Why? Chinese-funded marijuana farms are popping up across the United States. Many of them exploit workers from China. We explore the reasons behind why this is happening.

Business Marijuana farms are increasingly Chinese-run. Why? Marijuana farms are increasingly Chinese-run. Why? 5:27 Chinese-funded marijuana farms are popping up across the United States. Many of them exploit workers from China. We explore the reasons behind why this is happening. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor