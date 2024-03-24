How Two Recent Cases Of Violence Illustrate The Lives of LGBTQ People

Suicide rates for queer and trans people are disproportionately high. They're also routinely targets of violence and hate crimes.



While some states have protections for queer and trans people, many other states have passed laws that restrict the rights and visibility of transgender individuals.



The stories of Nex Benedict and Dime Doe illustrate both those trends.



Benedict died by suicide the day after a physical altercation in their school bathroom. Benedict had been bullied by other students for more than a year.



Dime Doe, a Black trans woman, was killed in 2019. Last month a man who had been in a relationship with Doe was found guilty of killing her. It's the first time a hate crime against a trans person was brought to trial.



What do these cases tell us about the lives of trans and queer people in America?



If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.



