Politics chat: Unrest on Capitol Hill, election updates and analysis Congress passed and President Biden has signed spending measures necessary to operate the government. It is a basic function but one that has become the object of Republican brinksmanship.

Politics Politics chat: Unrest on Capitol Hill, election updates and analysis Politics chat: Unrest on Capitol Hill, election updates and analysis Listen · 4:39 4:39 Congress passed and President Biden has signed spending measures necessary to operate the government. It is a basic function but one that has become the object of Republican brinksmanship. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor