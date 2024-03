This tax season, IRS launches e-filing, goes after wealthy tax evaders With less than a month to go before the tax-filing deadline and as it experiments with a new way for people to file electronic returns, the IRS says this year's tax season is proceeding smoothly.

Your Money This tax season, IRS launches e-filing, goes after wealthy tax evaders This tax season, IRS launches e-filing, goes after wealthy tax evaders Listen · 4:54 4:54 With less than a month to go before the tax-filing deadline and as it experiments with a new way for people to file electronic returns, the IRS says this year's tax season is proceeding smoothly. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor