In Northern Israel, a deserted town bears witness to a different war A visit to one of Israel's hardest-hit areas in the north: Matula, Israel's most northern town, surrounded on three sides by Lebanon.

Middle East In Northern Israel, a deserted town bears witness to a different war In Northern Israel, a deserted town bears witness to a different war Listen · 3:47 3:47 A visit to one of Israel's hardest-hit areas in the north: Matula, Israel's most northern town, surrounded on three sides by Lebanon. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor