The renter's guide to renovating your apartment NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with interior designer and social media content creator Imani Keal about DIY, renter-friendly apartment renovations.

Culture The renter's guide to renovating your apartment The renter's guide to renovating your apartment Listen · 4:39 4:39 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with interior designer and social media content creator Imani Keal about DIY, renter-friendly apartment renovations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor