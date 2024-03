Simone St. James's new thriller puts a newlywed couple at the center of a murder case NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Simone St. James about her new book, "Murder Road," and about weaving the supernatural into her fiction.

Author Interviews Simone St. James's new thriller puts a newlywed couple at the center of a murder case Simone St. James's new thriller puts a newlywed couple at the center of a murder case Listen · 8:59 8:59 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Simone St. James about her new book, "Murder Road," and about weaving the supernatural into her fiction. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor