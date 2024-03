Actor Christina Elmore on the new Max show 'The Girls on the Bus' NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with actor Christina Elmore about the new show "The Girls on the Bus," a breezy drama following four political reporters on the 2016 campaign trail.

Television A new TV show follows 4 reporters on the presidential campaign trail A new TV show follows 4 reporters on the presidential campaign trail Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with actor Christina Elmore about the new show "The Girls on the Bus," a breezy drama following four political reporters on the 2016 campaign trail. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor