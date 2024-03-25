Terna Iwar for NPR
Community members gathered to discuss the events surrounding the kidnappings in their community at The Kawu District Palace which represents the seat of authority in the Kawu (spelled Kau on google maps). All official guests, meetings and pronouncements are made from the Palace.
Islamic insurgents and other heavily armed groups have increasingly turned to kidnapping to get money. They abduct individuals, families and even large groups and then demand to be paid to let them go. We hear the story of one family, whose life has been turned upside down by a kidnapping.