Accessibility links
Help us rebrand The Indicator! Suggest names for our new mascot, Indi-Gator! : The Indicator from Planet Money You might notice we're looking a little refreshed thanks to our new podcast logo. Today on the show, we ask some marketing experts what goes into building a strong brand, and whether our own makeover hits the mark.

Listeners, help us name our new Indi-Gator mascot! Email your suggestion to indicator@npr.org with "Indi-gator" in the subject line.

Related episodes:
How to make an ad memorable (Apple / Spotify)
BRAND new friends

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

The Indicator from Planet Money

Name our mascot. No, really.

Name our mascot. No, really.

Listen · 9:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197963291/1240815904" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Send us naming suggestions for The Indicator's new mascot: Indi-Gator! NPR/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
NPR/NPR

Send us naming suggestions for The Indicator's new mascot: Indi-Gator!

NPR/NPR

You might notice we're looking a little refreshed thanks to our new podcast logo. Today on the show, we ask some marketing experts what goes into building a strong brand and whether our own makeover hits the mark.

Listeners, help us name our new Indi-Gator mascot! Email your suggestion to indicator@npr.org with "Indi-gator" in the subject line.

Related episodes:
How to make an ad memorable (Apple / Spotify)
BRAND new friends

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.