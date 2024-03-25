Accessibility links
The 1A Record Club Listens To Shakira's 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' Shakira released her first new album in seven years, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran."

The cross-genre, cross–culture singer's 12th album is expected to cover her most recent breakup and journey of self-discovery. She says that making the album was "an alchemical process" where "[her] tears transformed into diamonds."

We dive into the musical world that Shakira has built, including a career that's spanned multiple continents, languages, cultures, and audiences.

Colombian singer Shakira performs on stage during the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES) in Sevilla. CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

Colombian singer Shakira performs on stage during the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES) in Sevilla.

CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira released her new album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," last Friday. It's her first in seven years.

The 1A Record Club convenes to dive into the musical world that Shakira has built: a career that's spanned multiple continents, languages, cultures, and audiences.

