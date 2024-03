Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker talk Sleater-Kinney, and 30 years of making music Brownstein and Tucker co-founded Sleater-Kinney in Olympia, Wash., during the 1990s feminist punk scene. While they were working on their new record, Little Rope, Brownstein's mother died suddenly.

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker talk Sleater-Kinney, and 30 years of making music Listen · 36:34 Brownstein and Tucker co-founded Sleater-Kinney in Olympia, Wash., during the 1990s feminist punk scene. While they were working on their new record, Little Rope, Brownstein's mother died suddenly.