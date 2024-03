Debbie Elliott to host 'Morning Edition' while Steve Inskeep is on a reporting trip As a NPR national correspondent, Debbie Elliott usually covers stories mainly from the South, but she was recently reporting from Hawaii. She'll join Leila Fadel to host this week's shows.

Media Debbie Elliott to host 'Morning Edition' while Steve Inskeep is on a reporting trip Debbie Elliott to host 'Morning Edition' while Steve Inskeep is on a reporting trip Listen · 1:52 1:52 As a NPR national correspondent, Debbie Elliott usually covers stories mainly from the South, but she was recently reporting from Hawaii. She'll join Leila Fadel to host this week's shows. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor