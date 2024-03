NBC is criticized by one of its own after hiring ex-RNC chair Ronna McDaniel NBC anchor Chuck Todd spoke out against his network's decision to hire former Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who was a prominent election denier and often attacked the media.

