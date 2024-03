Israeli officials are in Washington amid talk tactics in Gaza may threaten U.S. aid Israel's defense minister is in the U.S. Monday, as the two countries sharply disagree over what should happen next in Gaza. President Biden is pushing for a cease-fire.

