The explosion of new research on the interplay between exercise and circadian rhythms Scientists are uncovering the far-reaching influence of physical activity on our circadian rhythms. They believe the emerging findings have implications both for health and athletic performance.

Health The explosion of new research on the interplay between exercise and circadian rhythms The explosion of new research on the interplay between exercise and circadian rhythms Listen · 3:34 3:34 Scientists are uncovering the far-reaching influence of physical activity on our circadian rhythms. They believe the emerging findings have implications both for health and athletic performance. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor