What does Trump's rhetoric tell us about his plans for a return to the White House? Earlier this month while speaking to the auto industry, former President Trump predicted a "bloodbath" if he loses the November election. How might his rhetoric apply to Jan. 6 cases?

Investigations What does Trump's rhetoric tell us about his plans for a return to the White House? What does Trump's rhetoric tell us about his plans for a return to the White House? Listen · 7:02 7:02 Earlier this month while speaking to the auto industry, former President Trump predicted a "bloodbath" if he loses the November election. How might his rhetoric apply to Jan. 6 cases? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor