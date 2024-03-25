Accessibility links
U.N. Security Council approves Gaza cease-fire resolution The Security Council voted 14-0 in favor of a resolution demanding a cease-fire through the end of Ramadan in two weeks. The United States abstained from the vote, allowing the measure to pass.
IDF fires artillery shells into Gaza as fighting between Israeli troops and Islamist Hamas militants continues on Oct. 12, 2023.
Special Series

Middle East crisis — explained

The U.N. Security Council has approved a cease-fire resolution for Gaza

Enlarge this image

The United Nations Security Council meets on the situation in the Middle East, including the war in Gaza, at U.N. headquarters in New York on Monday. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The United Nations Security Council meets on the situation in the Middle East, including the war in Gaza, at U.N. headquarters in New York on Monday.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

JERUSALEM — The United Nations Security Council has voted 14-0 in favor of a resolution demanding a cease-fire in Gaza for the rest of Ramadan. The United States abstained from the vote, allowing the measure to pass.

The resolution calls for the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages taken captive by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Ramadan is set to end in just over two weeks, on April 9, so if any cease-fire does manifest from the vote it may only be short-lived.

Monday's vote followed several failed attempts by the Security Council at brokering a cease-fire resolution — including one as recently as three days ago.

The U.S. had supported calls for a cease-fire only if they were connected to the release of hostages under a deal being negotiated by Egypt and Qatar. The U.S. says the Security Council should pressure Hamas to accept a deal on the table.

Leading up to the vote, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told members of an Israeli delegation to the U.S. that he would cancel their trip to Washington, D.C., if the U.S. did not outright veto the resolution, according to Israeli media.

A high-level delegation was scheduled to travel to Washington on Monday to talk through a planned Israeli military operation in Rafah, in the south of Gaza, where more than a million Palestinians have taken refuge from the war.

Blinken urges Netanyahu not to attack Rafah as cease-fire resolution fails at the U.N.

Middle East crisis — explained

Blinken urges Netanyahu not to attack Rafah as cease-fire resolution fails at the U.N.

Jaclyn Diaz reported from Jerusalem. Michele Kelemen reported from Washington, D.C.

IDF fires artillery shells into Gaza as fighting between Israeli troops and Islamist Hamas militants continues on Oct. 12, 2023.
Special Series

Middle East crisis — explained