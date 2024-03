Israel's war in Gaza puts pressure on Ultra-Orthodox community's military exemption Israel's Ultra-Orthodox Jews have broad exemption from military duty. But the expanded war on Hamas has intensified pressure to change that.

Middle East Israel's war in Gaza puts pressure on Ultra-Orthodox community's military exemption Israel's war in Gaza puts pressure on Ultra-Orthodox community's military exemption Listen · 7:09 7:09 Israel's Ultra-Orthodox Jews have broad exemption from military duty. But the expanded war on Hamas has intensified pressure to change that. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor