Boeing CEO steps down amid broader company shakeup Boeing announced a major management shakeup. Embattled CEO Dave Calhoun will step down by the end of the year. Several other top leaders will also depart after months of problems with the 737 Max.

Boeing CEO steps down amid broader company shakeup Boeing announced a major management shakeup. Embattled CEO Dave Calhoun will step down by the end of the year. Several other top leaders will also depart after months of problems with the 737 Max.