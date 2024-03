In Israel, the Jewish holiday of Purim feel less celebratory amid war The Jewish carnival holiday of Purim, marking the story of the Book of Esther, carries special resonance this year. A look at the celebration in wartime Israel.

Middle East In Israel, the Jewish holiday of Purim feel less celebratory amid war In Israel, the Jewish holiday of Purim feel less celebratory amid war Listen · 4:10 4:10 The Jewish carnival holiday of Purim, marking the story of the Book of Esther, carries special resonance this year. A look at the celebration in wartime Israel. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor