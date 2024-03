My Unsung Hero - Kathryn Fumie On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain, after Kathryn Fumie burned her face in a kitchen accident, the EMT on the ride to the hospital helped her feel like everything was going to be ok.

Culture My Unsung Hero - Kathryn Fumie My Unsung Hero - Kathryn Fumie Listen · 3:19 3:19 On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain, after Kathryn Fumie burned her face in a kitchen accident, the EMT on the ride to the hospital helped her feel like everything was going to be ok. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor