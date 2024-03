Gaza bakery that kept making cakes in wartime suffers heavy blow After a Gaza baker spoke to NPR about baking cakes for Palestinians seeking joy during war, his bakery's main branch suffered extensive destruction in combat during an Israeli ground incursion.

Middle East Gaza bakery that kept making cakes in wartime suffers heavy blow Gaza bakery that kept making cakes in wartime suffers heavy blow Listen · 2:39 2:39 After a Gaza baker spoke to NPR about baking cakes for Palestinians seeking joy during war, his bakery's main branch suffered extensive destruction in combat during an Israeli ground incursion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor