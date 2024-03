US allows UN Security Council to pass resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza A UN resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza passed thanks to a rare US abstention. That angered Israel, which canceled a delegation to Washington to talk about its plans for an assault on Rafah.

Middle East US allows UN Security Council to pass resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza US allows UN Security Council to pass resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza Listen · 2:38 2:38 A UN resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza passed thanks to a rare US abstention. That angered Israel, which canceled a delegation to Washington to talk about its plans for an assault on Rafah. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor