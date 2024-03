Alabama patients worry about implications of state's recent IVF law Despite a hastily-passed Alabama law that protects IVF clinics from prosecution, patients worry future lawsuits could affect embryos they create as they're still considered children under state law.

Politics Alabama patients worry about implications of state's recent IVF law Alabama patients worry about implications of state's recent IVF law Listen · 4:24 4:24 Despite a hastily-passed Alabama law that protects IVF clinics from prosecution, patients worry future lawsuits could affect embryos they create as they're still considered children under state law.