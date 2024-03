Gossip is back after 12 years with new album "Real Power" NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Gossip's Beth Ditto about the band's new album, their first one in 12 years.

Music Features Gossip is back after 12 years with new album "Real Power" Gossip is back after 12 years with new album "Real Power" Listen · 8:09 8:09 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Gossip's Beth Ditto about the band's new album, their first one in 12 years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor