Biden's National Security adviser says US had "duty to warn" Russia of Moscow attack NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with White House National Security communications adviser John Kirby about US intelligence on the recent terror attack near Moscow.

World Biden's National Security adviser says US had "duty to warn" Russia of Moscow attack Biden's National Security adviser says US had "duty to warn" Russia of Moscow attack Listen · 5:18 5:18 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with White House National Security communications adviser John Kirby about US intelligence on the recent terror attack near Moscow. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor