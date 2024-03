What's at stake if SCOTUS rules against mifepristone A case before the Supreme Court this week on medication abortion could affect not just reproductive health nationwide, but also oversight of the drug industry and the authority of federal agencies.

Politics What's at stake if SCOTUS rules against mifepristone What's at stake if SCOTUS rules against mifepristone Listen · 2:27 2:27 A case before the Supreme Court this week on medication abortion could affect not just reproductive health nationwide, but also oversight of the drug industry and the authority of federal agencies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor