Jenny Slate

Enlarge this image toggle caption (Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video) (Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)

The MaxFunDrive is still going strong – right now is the best time to support Bullseye and the Max Fun podcasts you love by starting a monthly membership or upgrading your existing one!

Jenny Slate is a critically acclaimed actress, comedian, and producer known for her starring roles in Obvious Child and the Oscar-nominated animated film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. She's guest starred on countless television shows and has voiced some of animation's most hilarious characters in Big Mouth, Bob's Burgers, and Zootopia.

Slate just released her new comedy special, Seasoned Professional—a raw and personal journey through childbirth, a strenuous bicycle ride, and her parasocial relationship with her therapist. It's streaming now on Amazon Prime.

YouTube

She joins us on Bullseye to talk about her special, motherhood, and becoming an adult. She also reveals that she doesn't have her own cell phone plan. From whom is she mooching? Listen now to find out.