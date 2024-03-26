Help Wanted at Boeing

Boeing's CEO Dave Calhoun has resigned and will step down at the end of the year. It comes after a series of mishaps with the aviation company including a door plug blowing off a 737 MAX 9 mid-flight. In today's episode, we turn to a head-hunter to explore what Boeing might look for in a new CEO.



