Boeing CEO Search: engineer or finance chief? : The Indicator from Planet Money Boeing's CEO Dave Calhoun has resigned and will step down at the end of the year. It comes after a series of mishaps with the aviation company including a door plug blowing off a 737 MAX 9 mid-flight. In today's episode, we turn to a head-hunter to explore what Boeing might look for in a new CEO.

Help Wanted at Boeing

David Calhoun stepped down as CEO of Boeing and will remain until the end of 2024. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images hide caption

David Calhoun stepped down as CEO of Boeing and will remain until the end of 2024.

