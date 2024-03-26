The Culture Corner: Stevie Wonder's prolific pen extended to other artists

Enlarge this image toggle caption Thomas Hawk/Flickr Thomas Hawk/Flickr

Set List The Spinners, "It's a Shame"

Smokey Robinson, "The Tears of a Clown," Make It Happen

Aretha Franklin, "Until You Come Back to Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do)"

Rufus (feat. Chaka Khan), "Tell Me Something Good"

Michael Jackson, "I Can't Help It," Off the Wall

Stevie Wonder is, of course, known for penning countless classic hits that he performed under his own name, but he is also a prolific songwriter for other artists.

"Stevie probably wasn't the world's first musical auteur, but you can't argue that he wasn't the greatest," says World Cafe correspondent John Morrison.

In this installment of The Culture Corner, Morrison gets into how Wonder wrote for folks like Smokey Robinson, Rufus, Chaka Khan and Aretha Franklin — he still sounded unmistakably like Stevie Wonder.

