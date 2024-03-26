Accessibility links
The Culture Corner: Stevie Wonder's prolific pen extended to other artists : World Cafe : World Cafe Words and Music Podcast The songwriting legend wrote songs for the likes of Smokey Robinson, Aretha Franklin and more.

The Culture Corner: Stevie Wonder's prolific pen extended to other artists

The Culture Corner on World Cafe

Stevie Wonder Thomas Hawk/Flickr hide caption

Thomas Hawk/Flickr

Stevie Wonder

Thomas Hawk/Flickr

Set List

  • The Spinners, "It's a Shame"
  • Smokey Robinson, "The Tears of a Clown," Make It Happen
  • Aretha Franklin, "Until You Come Back to Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do)"
  • Rufus (feat. Chaka Khan), "Tell Me Something Good"
  • Michael Jackson, "I Can't Help It," Off the Wall

Stevie Wonder is, of course, known for penning countless classic hits that he performed under his own name, but he is also a prolific songwriter for other artists.

"Stevie probably wasn't the world's first musical auteur, but you can't argue that he wasn't the greatest," says World Cafe correspondent John Morrison.

In this installment of The Culture Corner, Morrison gets into how Wonder wrote for folks like Smokey Robinson, Rufus, Chaka Khan and Aretha Franklin — he still sounded unmistakably like Stevie Wonder.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kim Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

