Best Of: The Power Of Psychedelic Therapy For Members Of The Military

Enlarge this image toggle caption THOMAS WATKINS/AFP via Getty Images THOMAS WATKINS/AFP via Getty Images

Many people hear the term "psychedelics" and think of hippies, acid, and the music of the 1960s. But it may soon take on a whole different meaning for the U.S. military.

Last December, Congress passed legislation that included funding for clinical trials of psychedelic-assisted therapy for active-duty service members. And just last month, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it will also begin funding psychedelic-assisted therapy to treat veterans with PTSD and depression.

This comes at a time when suicide rates amongst active-duty service members are at an all-time high.

What is psychedelic-assisted therapy? What effect could it have on active-duty and veteran mental health?

