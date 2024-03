Israel cancels Washington talks after cease-fire vote clears the U.N. A U.N. Security Council resolution calls for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. It passed after the U.S. abstained from blocking the measure. The move angered Israel, but how deep is the rift?

Middle East