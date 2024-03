3rd-party White House bid: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to announce his VP pick Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is expected to announce his running mate Tuesday. Republicans and Democrats are concerned the independent candidate could be a spoiler.

Politics 3rd-party White House bid: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to announce his VP pick Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is expected to announce his running mate Tuesday. Republicans and Democrats are concerned the independent candidate could be a spoiler.