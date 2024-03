Madonna will wrap up 'Celebration' tour with free show in Rio de Janerio Reps for Madonna say the May 4 event at Copacabana Beach serves as a special "thank you" to her fans for supporting her four-decade career. No tickets are needed for the first-come first-serve show.

Madonna will wrap up 'Celebration' tour with free show in Rio de Janerio

Reps for Madonna say the May 4 event at Copacabana Beach serves as a special "thank you" to her fans for supporting her four-decade career. No tickets are needed for the first-come first-serve show.